Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Rs59 billion approved for development projects in Lahore for FY2025-26

Budget includes Rs23.3 billion for development, Rs24.3 billion for non-development receipts

By News Desk

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) governing body approved a Rs59 billion budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 during its meeting on Wednesday. Additionally, a Rs3 billion budget was approved for the Town Planning and Environment Protection Agency (TEPA).

Presided over by Vice Chairman Mian Marghub Ahmed, the meeting was attended by Wasa Vice Chairman Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed and LDA Director General Tahir Farooq. Several key issues, including the annual budget, were discussed and approved during the session.

The LDA allocated Rs23.3 billion for development receipts and Rs24.3 billion for non-development receipts. For the current year, the LDA Town Planning Wing set a target of Rs16.5 billion, while the CMP Wing was assigned a target of Rs1 billion. Sales and auctions are expected to generate Rs11.4 billion.

The LDA plans to carry out Rs14 billion worth of development projects in LDA City, Avenue One, and other schemes. Additionally, the authority will take a Rs10 billion loan from the Punjab government for the LDA structure plan roads, with a total of Rs20 billion earmarked for road construction.

The meeting also approved various proposals, including the map and fee waiver for Jinnah Market, Township, and Child Welfare Centre. The reconstitution of the negotiation committee for LDA Avenue 1 was also greenlighted.

Amendments to the LDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2019 were approved, including changes to the floor area ratio for high-rise buildings and making basements and underground parking optional. Furthermore, the requirement for arcades in commercial properties up to 2 marla was abolished, and the regulations for the exterior of commercial properties in LDA-controlled areas were also revised.

The meeting also discussed revisions to penalty fees for illegal commercialization, reducing fees for educational institutions and healthcare facilities, and approved amendments to the LDA Land Use Rules. Members praised the team’s efforts in improving revenue generation.

Additionally, the committee approved the sustainable development model for the Gulberg Scheme and the development plan for LDA Avenue One, while also emphasizing the need to restore maintenance and repair services for LDA-controlled roads.

Previous article
Audit report uncovers Rs3.54 billion irregularities in SCO, telecom sector violations
Next article
Senate committee raises alarm over Wapda’s legal struggles, land disputes, and Neelum-Jhelum Project
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.