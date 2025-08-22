Case filed against K-Electric CEO, officials over electrocution deaths of two brothers in Karachi

A case has been filed against the CEO of K-Electric and officials of IBC Shah Faisal following the electrocution deaths of two brothers in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony during heavy rainfall on August 19.

As per reports, the FIR, lodged by Sultan, the father of the victims, includes charges under Sections 322 and 268/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Sultan’s complaint states that his 12-year-old son Siraj was electrocuted by an underground high-tension cable while out buying household items in the downpour. His 21-year-old brother, Murad, attempted to rescue him but was also electrocuted.

Both victims fell unconscious in the rainwater and were pulled out by neighbors who rushed them to JiPMC in an Edhi ambulance. Siraj died at the scene, and Murad passed away en route due to traffic congestion and flooding on Sharea Faisal.

Family members claim that an 11,000-volt cable was improperly laid only two feet deep, instead of the required seven to eight feet. They accused K-Electric of faulty repair work.