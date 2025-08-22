Poor internet connectivity hampers Pakistan’s freelancer and IT sectors

ISLAMABAD: Despite Pakistan’s position as home to one of the world’s top five freelancer communities, the country’s deteriorating internet services have severely impacted the productivity of freelancers and the operations of IT companies. Experts told Business Recorder that sluggish internet speeds are primarily due to increased government monitoring, torrential rains, and widespread power outages, all of which have significantly disrupted the country’s telecommunication systems.

Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) Chairman Ibrahim Amin noted that freelancers are facing challenges not only in smaller cities but also in major urban centers like Karachi. The poor internet connectivity has led to a major loss in earnings and new projects from foreign clients, he said. In some instances, freelancers are unable to work for up to 10 to 15 hours due to prolonged power breakdowns and internet outages, especially in areas affected by heavy rainfall and urban flooding.

IT export companies are also feeling the pinch. Hexalyze CEO Saad Khan explained that many IT companies rely on remote workers and freelance consultants, and the absence of power or internet disrupts not only their operations but also their business cycles with foreign clients. Slow internet speeds are affecting the functioning of IT companies and sectors that have adopted digital and automated systems, he added.

Despite these ongoing challenges, the IT and freelancing sectors contributed over $3.8 billion to Pakistan’s foreign exchange in the last financial year. Experts expect these inflows to surpass $4 billion or at least reach that mark in the current year.

However, the frequent internet disruptions are also causing significant cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Noman Said, CEO of SI Global Solutions, explained that slow connectivity and regular outages undermine cybersecurity measures and automated surveillance systems. He recommended providing IT and export-oriented companies with dedicated internet facilities, including whitelisted IP addresses and satellite internet services, to mitigate the impact of these disruptions.

While the government sets targets for IT exports, Said emphasized that these challenges are not adequately addressed in the policies, preventing the sector from meeting its full potential. There are currently over 20,000 IT companies registered with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and more than 2.37 million freelancers working across the country.