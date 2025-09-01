Floods, rains push vegetable and fruit prices higher in Lahore

Heavy rains and floods in Punjab have disrupted supply of vegetables and fruits, reducing availability and affecting quality in local markets. Sellers have raised prices across most items, often charging significantly above government-fixed rates, as authorities remain focused on flood relief operations.

Chicken prices remained fixed at Rs397-411 per kg for live chicken but were sold at Rs500-530 per kg. Chicken meat, fixed at Rs595 per kg, was sold at Rs650-750 per kg, while boneless chicken reached Rs1,100-1,200 per kg in markets.

Potato soft skin A-grade was fixed at Rs85-90 per kg but sold at Rs150 per kg. B-grade was Rs70-75, C-grade Rs55-60, and mixed potatoes sold at Rs120-130 per kg. Sugar-free potato A-grade was Rs55-60 per kg, sold at Rs100-120, while B-grade and C-grade were fixed at Rs45-50 and Rs35-40 per kg respectively.

Onion A-grade, fixed at Rs65-70 per kg, was sold at Rs100, B-grade at Rs55-60, C-grade at Rs45-50, and mixed at Rs80 per kg. Tomato A-grade rose to Rs180-200 per kg from Rs110-120, B-grade Rs90-100, C-grade Rs73-80, with mixed tomatoes at Rs130-150 per kg.

Garlic local new, fixed at Rs205-215 per kg, sold at Rs300, while Harani garlic was fixed at Rs282-295 per kg, sold at Rs400. Ginger Tahi was Rs442-465 per kg, and Ginger China Rs395-415, both sold at Rs600-700 per kg.

Cucumber Farm was fixed at Rs105-110 per kg, sold at Rs150-180. Brinjal, fixed at Rs114-120 per kg, reached Rs150-180. Bitter gourd rose to Rs267-280, sold at Rs300-350, while spinach slightly fell to Rs47-50 per kg, sold at Rs80-100.

Zucchini local, fixed at Rs200-210, sold at Rs250-280. Lemons saw mixed trends with local lemons fixed at Rs230-240, sold at Rs300-350, and Chinese lemons at Rs115-120, sold at Rs250. Pumpkin rose to Rs114-120, sold at Rs150-160, while sweet pumpkin remained Rs52-55, sold at Rs100.

Ladyfinger, fixed at Rs190-200, sold at Rs250-260, arum rose to Rs85-90, sold at Rs120-150, and luffa increased to Rs114-120, sold at Rs150-180. Green chili remained Rs95-100, sold at Rs200, and capsicum fixed at Rs162-170, sold at Rs200-250.

Cauliflower rose to Rs142-150, sold at Rs180-200, and cabbage fixed at Rs105-110, sold at Rs150-180. Chinese carrot fell to Rs133-140, sold at Rs220-250, peas remained Rs229-240, sold at Rs600, beetroot was sold at Rs400, and coriander at Rs100 per bundle.

Among fruits, apples were Rs170-305, sold at Rs200-400. Bananas A-category Rs197-220, sold at Rs250-300, B-category Rs134-150, sold at Rs200, and C-grade Rs90-100, sold at Rs120-150. Guava remained Rs205-215, sold at Rs300, while dates stayed Rs470-500, sold at Rs900-2,000.

Cantaloupe rose to Rs172-180, sold at Rs200-250, peaches Rs180-310, sold at Rs250-400, and apricot white Rs325-340, sold at Rs350-450. Mangoes of different varieties rose to Rs210-310, sold at Rs200-450, plums Rs185-340, sold at Rs500. Grapes Gola white Rs295-310, sold at Rs350-400, Sundarkhani Rs440-460, sold at Rs500-600.

Sweet fruit remained Rs220-230, sold at Rs280-350, pears Rs267-280, sold at Rs250-300, pomegranate local Rs296-310, sold at Rs300-400, and persimmons Rs168-175, sold at Rs300-350.

Market analysts warned that ongoing supply chain disruptions due to floods could keep prices elevated in the coming weeks, urging buyers to check rates carefully before purchasing.