PTA terms Pakistan most spectrum-staved country in region, urges urgent 5G auction

ISLAMABAD:The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has declared Pakistan the most spectrum-starved country in the region, warning that without the auction of 5G spectrum, mobile phone service issues across the country will persist.

According to PTA documents, Pakistan currently ranks last among 16 regional countries in terms of available spectrum, with only 274 MHz at its disposal—far less than Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Bangladesh, and other nations. PTA maintains that a 5G spectrum auction is essential to address service challenges and improve mobile data speeds.

The regulator noted that once the auction is completed, Pakistan’s ranking will improve to sixth place in the region. The availability of 5G spectrum is expected to boost GDP by 1.5 to 2.4 percent, while creating between 3.1 and 13 percent more employment opportunities. PTA further highlighted that a 10 percent increase in mobile broadband penetration could deliver significant economic improvements.

Moreover, the availability of additional spectrum is projected to increase foreign direct investment (FDI) by 2 percent and enhance exports by nearly 1.9 percent. PTA emphasized that spectrum shortage remains a critical barrier to digital growth, and swift action on 5G rollout is vital for Pakistan’s economic and technological future.