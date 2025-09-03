Sindh approves Rs6.1 billion for five development projects

The Sindh Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved five development projects totaling Rs6.1 billion, following a meeting chaired by Planning and Development Board Chairman Najam Ahmed Shah.

Among the approved projects are three under local government: the construction of LSR and HSR systems, including a pump room and installation of electric motors and pumps in Hyderabad, valued at Rs150 million; the development of external water supply, drainage, open surface drains, CC paver blocks, and road improvements in Hyderabad, amounting to Rs196.413 million; and the construction of compound walls for graveyards in Hyderabad, costing Rs200 million.

Additionally, two schemes under the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) were approved, including an improvement to the drainage system in Gambat city, estimated at Rs302.265 million.

Shah emphasized the importance of timely project execution, stressing their potential to serve the public and contribute to the province’s development.