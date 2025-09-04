Pakistan’s mobile manufacturing sees 123% YoY growth in July 2025

Pakistan’s mobile phone manufacturing and assembly sector has experienced significant growth, marking a strong start to the new fiscal year, according to recent data from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The local industry produced 3.59 million units in July 2025, marking a 123% year-on-year (YoY) increase, driven by base effects from a weak performance in July 2024, Topline Securities said in its latest report.

The month-over-month (MoM) growth also spiked 64%, as supply chain disruptions from regional conflicts had previously reduced June 2025 production to just 2.19 million units.

For the first seven months of 2025 (7M2025), a total of 17.83 million locally assembled mobile phones were sold, a 6% decline from the same period in 2024.

Local manufacturers accounted for 95% of the total demand, with 52% of mobile phone sales consisting of 2G devices, while the remaining 48% were smartphones.

Among the top contributors to this growth, VGO Tel assembled 2.12 million units, while Infinix followed with 1.53 million units. Itel and Vivo each assembled 1.38 million units, and Xiaomi produced 1.04 million units.

Other notable players include Samsung, with 0.93 million units, Tecno at 0.89 million units, and Q Mobile at 0.72 million units. G’Five and Nokia contributed 0.70 million and 0.65 million units, respectively.

Experts predict a 7-8% YoY increase in mobile phone sales over the next 12 months. This growth is expected to be supported by new smartphone releases from major brands like Samsung and Xiaomi, typically launched around September.

Local assembly companies, such as Airlink Communication and Lucky Cement, are poised to benefit from the increased demand in the coming months.