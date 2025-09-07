Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Sindh, railways agree to jointly finalise Karachi circular railway revival plan

Project under CPEC set to cover 43.2km with 24 stations; feasibility awaits Chinese approval

By Monitoring Desk

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi on Friday agreed to collaborate on finalising the modalities for the long-delayed Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), with experts from both sides tasked to jointly work out the technical details.

According to a statement from the CM House, the KCR will span 43.2 kilometres, including 25.51km elevated tracks and 17.7km at ground level, with 24 stations — 13 elevated and 11 on-ground. The project, which falls under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is expected to serve around 650,000 passengers daily by providing both east–west and north–south connectivity across the city.

The updated feasibility, however, still awaits Chinese approval. Shah expressed frustration over delays and stressed the urgency of reviving the KCR, urging a collaborative model involving not only Sindh and Pakistan Railways but also donor agencies and the private sector.

The meeting was briefed that more than 11 acres of railway land had been cleared in anti-encroachment drives around Drigh Road, Karachi University, Urdu College, and Gillani stations. Still, “problematic encroachments” remain, particularly near Liaquatabad and Urdu College. The CM assured full provincial support for both anti-encroachment and urban rehabilitation measures tied to the route.

The session also agreed to explore station outsourcing and new train services as part of the plan. Railways Minister Abbasi endorsed Shah’s proposals and pledged complete federal backing for the project’s revival.

Previous article
Undersea cable fault near Jeddah may disrupt internet in Pakistan
Next article
Saudi, Russia-led bloc weighs output shift as oil prices slide to $65–$70
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.