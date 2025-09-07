Sindh, railways agree to jointly finalise Karachi circular railway revival plan

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi on Friday agreed to collaborate on finalising the modalities for the long-delayed Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), with experts from both sides tasked to jointly work out the technical details.

According to a statement from the CM House, the KCR will span 43.2 kilometres, including 25.51km elevated tracks and 17.7km at ground level, with 24 stations — 13 elevated and 11 on-ground. The project, which falls under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is expected to serve around 650,000 passengers daily by providing both east–west and north–south connectivity across the city.

The updated feasibility, however, still awaits Chinese approval. Shah expressed frustration over delays and stressed the urgency of reviving the KCR, urging a collaborative model involving not only Sindh and Pakistan Railways but also donor agencies and the private sector.

The meeting was briefed that more than 11 acres of railway land had been cleared in anti-encroachment drives around Drigh Road, Karachi University, Urdu College, and Gillani stations. Still, “problematic encroachments” remain, particularly near Liaquatabad and Urdu College. The CM assured full provincial support for both anti-encroachment and urban rehabilitation measures tied to the route.

The session also agreed to explore station outsourcing and new train services as part of the plan. Railways Minister Abbasi endorsed Shah’s proposals and pledged complete federal backing for the project’s revival.