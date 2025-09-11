Government to introduce dedicated tractor policy, says SAPM

The federal government is set to introduce a dedicated tractor policy as part of its ongoing industrial reforms, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan announced on Thursday.

The policy will follow the recently prepared Industrial Policy and aims to tackle regulatory duties, exports, and other challenges facing the tractor industry.

During a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Millat Tractors, Akhtar Khan emphasized that the new policy would be developed in consultation with all relevant stakeholders to ensure inclusivity and effectiveness.

“The tractor industry is vital for the agricultural backbone of Pakistan, and the new policy will align with international best practices,” said the SAPM. He further stressed that a sustainable solution to the industry’s challenges requires a long-term policy framework.

In line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision, Akhtar Khan reaffirmed that the government is working toward a new industrial revolution, with the tractor policy being a key part of this transformation.