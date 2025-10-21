Sign inSubscribe
Climate change

Punjab launches tech-driven system to combat smog and improve air quality

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb outlines measures including air quality monitors, modern machinery, and stubble burning reduction efforts

By News Desk
Lahore: Historical Badshahi Masjid seen covered in the smog. Murtaza Ali/ White Star

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced the launch of a comprehensive, technology-driven system aimed at reducing smog and improving air quality across the province.

Speaking to a private news channel, the minister highlighted the provincial government’s efforts to tackle environmental challenges through data-driven solutions and modern technology.

Aurangzeb noted that in the past, the province’s response to environmental issues was largely reactive. The government lacked an efficient air quality monitoring system, environmental protection teams, and forecasting tools to assess pollution levels. However, she emphasized that the new system represents a shift toward proactive measures.

Currently, 41 air quality monitoring stations have been set up across Punjab, with plans to expand this number to 100 by June 2026, all meeting international standards. This AI-based system will allow for real-time identification of smog hotspots, enabling prompt mitigation measures.

Additionally, the provincial government has mapped 11,000 brick kilns, which have now been tagged with QR codes. As a result, no kiln in the Lahore Division is currently emitting visible smoke. Aurangzeb also reported progress in reducing stubble burning, noting that 400,000 acres of rice harvesting were carried out using balers and Kubota harvesters, which significantly minimized the burning of rice straw.

To further mitigate smog, 15 smoke guns are currently operational, and 91 balers are in use in Lahore. Under the vision of Punjab’s Chief Minister, an integrated system has been developed to combat smog effectively.

The minister urged citizens to take responsibility for the environment and contribute to efforts aimed at ensuring cleaner air for all.

News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

  1. Develop more local made equipment to fight against fog. In fact more local made equipments designed/ manufactured by local universities/ factories must be used in all departments

