Govt finalises draft Textile and Apparel Policy 2025–30 to boost exports

The Ministry of Commerce has finalised a draft of the five-year Textile and Apparel Policy (2025–30) for submission to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), aiming to lift Pakistan’s textile and apparel exports to $29.38 billion by FY2030, Business Recorder reported.

Under the proposed framework, export targets are set at $19.37bn for FY26, $21.42bn for FY27, $23.74bn for FY28, $26.71bn for FY29, and $29.38bn for FY30, aligned with projections developed by the National Export Development Board under the Uraan Pakistan initiative.

Officials said the draft would be discussed with relevant ministries in an upcoming inter-ministerial meeting before being forwarded to the ECC to ensure all concerns and suggestions are reflected in the final summary.

However, industry stakeholders expressed reservations, arguing that the draft is unlikely to deliver results without full incorporation of sector recommendations.

The Commerce Ministry said the policy’s strategic objectives include creating a conducive business environment; boosting exports of value-added textile products; encouraging export-led investment in high-value and environmentally sustainable projects; improving productivity and economies of scale; and enhancing human resource capacity.

A wide set of interventions has been proposed. The State Bank of Pakistan and EXIM Bank, in coordination with the Commerce and Industries ministries, will redesign the Export Finance Scheme, enhance credit limits for value-added sectors and MSMEs, and lower mark-ups. EXIM Bank will roll out targeted low-mark-up financing schemes for investments in value-added textiles, technical textiles, smart and high-performance materials, and clean-energy and technological upgrades.

The policy also proposes scaling up credit risk insurance to cover commercial and political risks for exporters, re-launching renewable-energy financing for MSMEs, and incentivising the establishment of overseas warehouses for e-commerce exporters. The SBP will review export realisation timelines and revise the definition of MSMEs to reflect currency fluctuations.

Energy reforms form a critical component of the draft. The Power Division is tasked with supplying regionally competitive electricity tariffs to exporters—exclusive of cross-subsidies and inefficiencies—ensuring uninterrupted supply, modernising the grid, reducing T&D losses, operationalising the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contracts Market, and reviewing surplus-unit limits under solar net-metering rules.

Officials said the Commerce Ministry plans to move the summary to the ECC after completing inter-ministerial consultations, with the policy forming a key component of the government’s broader strategy to revive export-led growth.