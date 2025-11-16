Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP restricts cash dollar sales, orders direct transfers to accounts

Individuals to receive dollars via account-to-account transfers; new rules favor bank-owned exchange companies

By Monitoring Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan has restricted cash dollar transactions, directing banks and exchange companies to transfer foreign currency directly into buyers’ accounts. The move aims to promote a cashless economy, the SBP said in a circular issued on Friday. According to a report by Dawn News.

Under the new rules, individuals purchasing dollars for deposit into foreign currency accounts will no longer receive cash. Buyers without such accounts will not be able to purchase cash dollars. If a cheque is issued for the transfer, it may take at least five days to clear, while transfers within the same bank are immediate.

Individual buyers cannot purchase more than $500 without providing a stated purpose, biometric verification, and supporting documents. Travelers, students, and those going for Haj or Umrah must submit full documentation for purchases exceeding $500.

Exchange companies noted that the circular benefits bank-owned outlets, allowing them to attract more customers, while independent money changers face operational limitations. Currency experts said transactions in euros or pounds will face longer delays, with cheques taking 20-25 days to clear if deposited in accounts at different banks.

Money changers added that they are restricted from holding cash dollars in bank accounts, forcing them to sell directly in the banking market, limiting their ability to compete with banks’ exchange companies.

Previous article
AIIB report flags shortfall in climate adaptation funding for health
Next article
PM Shehbaz orders phased crackdown on tax evasion
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

1 COMMENT

  1. This is just the start of the controlled society. The mark of beast. If someone wants to do anything they want to restrict this just so that government can squeeze and control people further. Hopefully some other method will come in play. Cashless economy by force is an evil design

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.