Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan auto market expands as SKD/CKD and used car imports surge

Local assemblies and used vehicles see record growth amid EV push and low-interest financing

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan’s automotive sector is witnessing simultaneous growth in locally assembled cars and imported used vehicles, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

SKD/CKD imports for assembly jumped 123 per cent year-on-year to $628 million in the first four months of FY2026. CBU vehicle imports, including new and used cars, rose 31 per cent to $113 million from $86 million in the same period last year.

From FY2021 to 4MFY26, SKD/CKD imports totaled $6 billion, compared with less than $1.5 billion in CBU vehicle imports. Japanese locally assembled vehicles have 35-73 per cent local content, while Korean and Chinese models range between 10-35 per cent.

The market is being driven by recovering consumer demand, expanded model options, and the introduction of electric vehicles under a lower-duty regime. Rising auto leasing, supported by low interest rates, has further boosted sales of small, used, and locally assembled vehicles.

Both used and locally assembled vehicles are seeing strong demand, reflecting an overall expansion in the automotive market.

Previous article
Tejas crash in Dubai undercuts India’s export push as production delays mount
Next article
Punjab to launch garment city, open economic zones to attract investment
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.