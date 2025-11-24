Gas supply from Matiari well restored

ISLAMABAD:Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has announced the successful completion of workover operations at the Adam West X-1 ST well in the Adam West field, located in the Hala Block of District Matiari, Sindh.

PPL operates the block with a 65 percent working interest, alongside joint venture partner Mari Energies Limited, which holds the remaining 35 percent.

The Adam West field was originally discovered in September 2014, when hydrocarbons were encountered in the Lower Goru formation through the Adam West X-1 well—the only well in the field. Production commenced in June 2015; however, by 2019, the well experienced water breakthrough, leading to a complete halt in gas production. Earlier attempts to isolate the water-producing zones proved unsuccessful.

Reservoir modelling later confirmed that drilling a sidetrack was the only techno-commercially viable option. The objective of the workover was to drill a sidetrack and complete the well above the lower water-producing intervals to restore gas flow.

Workover operations began in October 2025, resulting in the successful testing of Adam West X-1 ST at gas flow rates of approximately 8.5 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) at a wellhead pressure of 540 psig and using a 58/64-inch choke.

PPL described the sidetrack as an inherently challenging undertaking, involving significant operational risks and uncertainties. The company noted that the operation was executed following extensive planning and technical evaluation. The well is expected to be tied into the Hala production facilities after rig demobilisation.

In a letter to the PSX, the company stated that the Adam West field well, located in District Matiari, was originally discovered in 2014, where gas reserves were encountered. Production from the well had begun in 2015.

According to PPL, in October 2025, the company carried out sidetrack testing to restore gas production from the well. The gas supply from the well completely stopped in 2019 due to increasing water influx.

PPL further stated that after the sidetrack operation, the well has successfully achieved a production flow of approximately 8.5 MMscfd.

PPL reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the country’s energy security and contributing to national growth and development.