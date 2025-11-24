Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s rice exports fall 39% in four months as global competition intensifies

Earnings drop to $553 million in 4MFY26 from last year’s record $907 million; exporters cite India’s return to global market, falling prices and disrupted regional trade routes

By News Desk

Pakistan’s rice exports have declined sharply by 39% during the first four months of FY26, falling to $553 million and reversing last year’s record performance, according to the latest industry data. 

The fall has added pressure on the country’s overall export outlook at a time when global commodity markets remain unstable and competition has intensified.

The setback follows an extraordinary year, when rice exports in 4MFY25 hit a historic $907 million after rising from $675 million in 4MFY24 on the back of favourable global conditions and the absence of major competitors. 

Industry officials say the current decline coincides with India lifting restrictions on its rice exports, pushing large volumes into the world market and eroding Pakistan’s share and pricing power.

Long-term trends show that last year’s peak was an exception rather than the norm. Between 4MFY17 and 4MFY22, exports largely moved in the $381 million–$592 million range, aside from stronger years such as 4MFY20 ($684 million). The present figure is closer to the levels recorded four to five years ago, including $546 million in 4MFY21 and $592 million in 4MFY22. Compared to the 4MFY24 base, the latest numbers still reflect an 18% decline.

Export prices have also come under pressure. From mid-2024 onwards, export values remained in negative year-on-year territory, at times dropping below $400 per tonne during early 2025 before showing modest recovery. The decline in unit prices has compounded the volume-driven fall in earnings, weighing on the balance of payments given rice’s role as one of the country’s key foreign exchange contributors.

Exporters warn that regaining lost ground will require significant adjustment as Pakistan now faces renewed competition not only from India but also from Vietnam. 

Previous article
IMF flags serious audit gaps, warns weak oversight puts Rs40 trillion in public funds at risk
Next article
Pakistan’s rooftop solar output to exceed grid demand in some hubs next year
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

IMF flags serious audit gaps, warns weak oversight puts Rs40 trillion...

Fund notes absence of chief internal auditors, 1,500-staff shortage at AGP, 6,000 audit reports pending follow-up, and 75% of 34,000 recommendations still awaiting PAC review

US Exim Bank to extend $1.25bn loan for Reko Diq as part of $100bn global supply-chain plan

FBR issues draft insurance guarantee format for exporters under facilitation scheme

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to host joint business forum in Riyadh on January 14

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.