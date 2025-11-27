Sindh approves plan to set up 600 EV charging stations across province

The Sindh government has approved a strategic partnership proposal from China’s ADM Group to install more than 600 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the province, marking one of the largest EV infrastructure initiatives in Pakistan.

The approval was given by Sindh Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah during a meeting with Malik Group of Companies CEO Malik Khuda Baksh and adviser Naeem Qureshi, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The proposal outlines a province-wide rollout of charging stations under a public-private partnership model.

Shah directed that the plan be forwarded to Special Secretary (Local Government and HTP Department) Syed Muhammad Ali Shah for immediate action, including location identification and groundwork for implementation. He also invited ADM Group CEO Yasir Bhambhani for a follow-up meeting in early December to finalise the project’s operational framework.

The minister expressed full support for accelerating EV infrastructure deployment, noting that the initiative would be executed with technical and administrative assistance from the Sindh Local Government Department.

Once rolled out, the charging stations will be set up in major cities and along key highways to support the shift towards electric mobility, reduce carbon emissions and expand access to green transport options across Sindh.