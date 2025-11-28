JJVL resumes LPG production after five-and-a-half years

Jamshoro Joint Ventures Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest private LPG producers, has resumed operations after more than five years, with the first LPG shipment dispatched on Thursday.

The development was disclosed by LSE Capital Limited in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, confirming that JJVL — its investee company — restarted operations after a shutdown of five years and six months.

JJVL, headquartered in Lahore with processing facilities in Jamshoro, operates two extraction plants: a 200mmscfd unit commissioned in 2005 and a 125mmscfd unit commissioned in 2014. The company was the first LPG producer in Pakistan to deploy patented Ortloff technology, enabling higher propane recovery and improved efficiency.

The facilities were designed and built by Houston-based Exterran, which also manages plant operations and maintenance.

The restart follows Sui Southern Gas Company’s approval in July of an agreement allowing JJVL to extract LPG and natural gas liquids from its allocated gas stream.