Pakistan asks EU to keep new GSP+ fair as Islamabad flags ethanol and Basmati concerns

Pakistan has called on the European Union (EU) to ensure that the upcoming GSP+ framework remains development-oriented and fair, raising concerns over the withdrawal of ethanol preferences and the need for impartiality in pending Geographical Indication (GI) cases.

The appeal was made during a meeting between Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and the visiting European Commission Monitoring Mission in Islamabad on Friday. The delegation was led by Sergio Balibrea, Adviser to the GSP+ Directorate in DG Trade, alongside Ambassador Raimundas Karoblis.

Jam Kamal noted that the EU is Pakistan’s largest export market and said GSP+ has played an important role in supporting trade, employment and sustainable development. He said Pakistan continues to implement the 27 international conventions tied to the scheme and expressed confidence that the 5th Biennial Review would acknowledge progress.

He urged that the next GSP+ cycle should avoid adding burdensome new conditions for beneficiary countries. The minister also raised Islamabad’s concern over the EU’s withdrawal of GSP preferences on ethanol — Pakistan’s largest non-textile export under the scheme — a move he said had affected farmers’ livelihoods.

On the long-pending GI case for Basmati rice, the minister stressed that Pakistan expects a fair and impartial process as both Pakistan and India await the outcome. He also encouraged the EU to consider extending GI protection to products such as Sindhi Ajrak, Pink Salt and Mangoes.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-EU trade relations under a predictable and stable GSP+ framework.