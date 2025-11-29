Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Three power distributors seek interim tariffs from Nepra for July–Dec 2026 under revised rebasing schedule

Authorities to hold Dec 3 hearing as IESCO, FESCO and LESCO file requests after tariff cycle shifts to January

By Monitoring Desk

Three electricity distribution companies, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) and Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), have approached the power regulator for determination of consumer-end tariffs on an interim basis for the period July 1 to December 31, 2026.

As per reports, in its letter to the regulator, IESCO cited directions from the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), which instructed all Discos to seek fresh tariff determinations in line with the revised annual rebasing timelines. Under the new framework, the annual rebasing cycle, previously aligned with the fiscal year ending June 30, will now begin on January 1, 2026. The Power Division has argued that shifting the cycle aims to improve consumer affordability by aligning tariff adjustments with seasonal consumption patterns.

IESCO said it is submitting the request in accordance with the revised rebasing framework approved by the federal government and Nepra’s updated regulatory timelines. It added that it would provide any additional financial data or documents required to ensure timely completion of the tariff process.

FESCO’s CFO noted in his correspondence that Nepra had already determined the utility’s Annual Distribution Margin (ADM) indexation for FY 2025-26 in June 2025. He asked the regulator to determine interim tariffs for July–December 2026 in line with Rule 4(7) of the Nepra Tariff Standards and Procedure Rules, 1998, and the Power Division’s instructions.

LESCO has also submitted a similar request, seeking determination of an interim consumer-end tariff for the same six-month period.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) decided to conduct a public hearing on December 3, 2025, to assess the utilities’ petitions and move toward a final decision.

Previous article
China’s BYD recalls 88,981 plug-in hybrids over battery safety hazard
Next article
Weekly inflation rises 0.73% as prices increase for key essentials
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

US tariffs threaten to cut Pakistan’s exports to Washington by 30%,...

Price competitiveness of Pakistani textiles eroded as new US tariff regime lifts landed costs by up to 18%; report says Islamabad could offset losses by unlocking $2–3 billion in regional export potential

Govt terms economic outlook ‘cautiously optimistic’ with November inflation projected at 5–6%

FBR’s tax shortfall widens to Rs428 billion in five months of FY2025-26

Gold price in Pakistan for today, November 29, 2025

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.