Three power distributors seek interim tariffs from Nepra for July–Dec 2026 under revised rebasing schedule

Three electricity distribution companies, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) and Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), have approached the power regulator for determination of consumer-end tariffs on an interim basis for the period July 1 to December 31, 2026.

As per reports, in its letter to the regulator, IESCO cited directions from the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), which instructed all Discos to seek fresh tariff determinations in line with the revised annual rebasing timelines. Under the new framework, the annual rebasing cycle, previously aligned with the fiscal year ending June 30, will now begin on January 1, 2026. The Power Division has argued that shifting the cycle aims to improve consumer affordability by aligning tariff adjustments with seasonal consumption patterns.

IESCO said it is submitting the request in accordance with the revised rebasing framework approved by the federal government and Nepra’s updated regulatory timelines. It added that it would provide any additional financial data or documents required to ensure timely completion of the tariff process.

FESCO’s CFO noted in his correspondence that Nepra had already determined the utility’s Annual Distribution Margin (ADM) indexation for FY 2025-26 in June 2025. He asked the regulator to determine interim tariffs for July–December 2026 in line with Rule 4(7) of the Nepra Tariff Standards and Procedure Rules, 1998, and the Power Division’s instructions.

LESCO has also submitted a similar request, seeking determination of an interim consumer-end tariff for the same six-month period.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) decided to conduct a public hearing on December 3, 2025, to assess the utilities’ petitions and move toward a final decision.