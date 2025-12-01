Sign inSubscribe
Quetta Customs seizes 17 non-custom paid trailers worth Rs340 million

Operation based on intelligence; legal action initiated under Customs Act

By Monitoring Desk

Customs Enforcement Quetta on Monday seized 17 non-custom paid (NCP) trailers, valued at approximately Rs340 million, during an intelligence-based operation in the Hazargani area, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said.

The raid was conducted following specific intelligence shared by the Chief Collector Customs Enforcement, Islamabad, with the raiding team assisted by FC 74 Wing. The trailers, found parked inside a go-down, were taken into custody.

The Collectorate has initiated legal proceedings under the Customs Act, 1969, the FBR said, as part of its ongoing efforts to curb smuggling and illicit trade.

The FBR commended the Quetta Enforcement team for their performance and reiterated its commitment to intensifying measures against smuggling, illegal trade, and other forms of economic crime.

 

Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

