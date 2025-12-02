Bilal Bin Saqib resigns as SAPM after regulatory conflict

Bilal Bin Saqib has resigned as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Blockchain and Crypto after a regulatory conflict barred him from holding the position while serving as chairman of the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, officials confirmed Tuesday. According to a report by The Express Tribune.

Saqib reportedly stepped down to comply with the Rules of Business 1973, which prohibit SAPMs from simultaneously heading statutory regulatory bodies.

Government staff said rumours circulating on WhatsApp about the crypto ministry shutting down were incorrect, adding that Saqib will still address Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai on December 3.

Saqib, appointed SAPM with the status of Minister of State in May 2025, played a key role in drafting Pakistan’s national blockchain strategy and setting up the regulatory authority he now leads. The Pakistan Crypto Council, formed earlier this year, continues its work on policy development, youth engagement, and international crypto outreach.

Pakistan remains one of the world’s largest crypto markets, with more than 50 million users and an annual trading volume above USD 300 billion. The country consistently ranks in the global top five for adoption, supported by a young population where 70 percent of citizens are under 30. Pakistan is also the world’s third-largest freelancer market.