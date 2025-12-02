Pace Pakistan, subsidiary to develop 161.8 Kanal commercial hub in DHA Gujranwala

Pace (Pakistan) Limited, along with its subsidiary Pace Barka Properties Limited, has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with DHA Gujranwala as one of the leading development partners for a major project, according to a filing at the PSX on Tuesday.

The two companies, each holding a 50% stake, will collaborate to develop and manage a mixed-use commercial hub spanning 161.8 Kanals of land in DHA Gujranwala.

The partnership marks a significant step for Pace (Pakistan) Limited as it expands its portfolio of successful developments in various cities across Pakistan.

The company is now set to embark on this landmark collaboration with DHA Gujranwala, bringing its expertise in project delivery to the region.