Pakistan’s fintech investment soars to $52.5 Million in early 2025

Government reforms and equity-free grants drive rapid growth, Forbes report says

By Monitoring Desk

Investment in Pakistan’s financial technology sector jumped to $52.5 million in the first half of 2025, up from $26.3 million in 2024, according to Forbes.

The report credited rapid growth to government reforms, strong regulatory support, and digitalization initiatives led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

Forbes highlighted the role of the Pakistan Startup Fund, the Ministry of IT’s flagship program providing equity-free grants to attract venture capital and boost investor confidence in the fintech ecosystem.

