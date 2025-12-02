PM Shehbaz Sharif pledges export-led growth, tax reforms

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday pledged practical steps to boost export-led economic growth and implement recommendations from private-sector working groups.

He chaired a tax reform meeting attended by senior ministers, officials, and Shehzad Saleem, chairman of the working group. Participants reviewed sectoral tax rates and proposed measures to strengthen private-sector development, increase exports, and enhance Pakistan’s business competitiveness.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the government values tax-paying businesses, stressing that a strong economy depends on robust enterprises capable of generating revenues. He announced the formation of a committee, led by the finance minister, to convert expert proposals into actionable steps and submit a roadmap for implementation.

Business leaders welcomed the prime minister’s earlier decision to abolish the export development surcharge.