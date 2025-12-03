Pakistan signs five agreements for offshore and onshore oil and gas exploration blocks

Pakistan has executed five new agreements for oil and gas exploration, covering three offshore and two onshore blocks, aimed at expanding the country’s domestic energy search.

The agreements were signed on December 2, 2025, with Mari Energies Limited and several local and international partners participating, according to a disclosure submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

The agreements involve Mari’s partnerships with Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company (TPOC), Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Prime International Oil & Gas Company Limited, Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL), and Fatima Petroleum.

The newly awarded blocks include the Eastern Offshore Indus-C Block operated by TPOC, where Mari Energies, PPL and OGDCL are joint venture partners.

Mari Energies will operate the Offshore Deep C and Offshore Deep F Blocks, with TPOC and Fatima Petroleum as partners.

The company will also operate the onshore Ziarat North Block, alongside TPOC, PPL, OGDCL and GHPL. The Sukhpur-II Block will be operated by Prime, with Mari Energies, TPOC and OGDCL sharing participation.

Mari Energies said the execution of these agreements represents a significant step in strengthening Pakistan’s domestic exploration activities. The company stated that it remains committed to contributing to the country’s energy security through systematic and disciplined exploration across both onshore and offshore basins.

In a separate notice to the PSX, OGDCL also disclosed the signing of three agreements for the Eastern Offshore Indus-C Block, Ziarat North Block and Sukhpur-II Block, confirming its participation across all three areas.

In the Eastern Offshore Indus-C Block, TPOC serves as operator with a 25% interest, while OGDCL, PPL and Mari Energies hold 20%, 35% and 20% shares. Mari Energies operates the Ziarat North Block with a 33.16% stake, with OGDCL and PPL each holding 24.87%, TPOC 10% and GHPL 7.10%. The Sukhpur-II Block is operated by Prime, with OGDCL and Mari Energies each holding 30% and TPOC 15%.