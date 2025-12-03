Sign inSubscribe
PPL transfers Indus Block C operatorship to Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company

Agreement assigns 25% stake to TPOC as Pakistan–Türkiye offshore energy cooperation deepens

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has signed an Assignment Agreement transferring operatorship of the Eastern Offshore Indus Block C to Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company (TPOC), the company disclosed in a filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The move marks a key step in advancing offshore energy collaboration between Pakistan and Türkiye.

The agreement stems from a strategic offshore partnership framework established on 14 October 2025. Under the structure, PPL has transferred a 25% participating interest (PI) and operatorship to TPOC. Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and MariEnergies (MARI) will each receive a 20% PI, while PPL will retain the remaining 35%.

PPL said the cooperation represents an important milestone for Pakistan’s deep-sea exploration efforts, with potential to unlock significant hydrocarbon resources. The arrangement also strengthens long-term strategic energy ties between the two countries in the high-risk offshore domain.

In Tuesday’s trading, PPL’s share price stood at Rs208.49, up Rs0.25 or 0.12%.

News Desk
