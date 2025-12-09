Google Year in Search 2025: Cricket leads Pakistan’s online trends amid rising interest in dramas, floods and govt schemes

Google’s Year in Search 2025 report provides a comprehensive snapshot of what captured Pakistanis’ attention online over the past year, reflecting a mix of entertainment interests, real-time concerns, technological curiosity and evolving digital habits.

Cricket remained the country’s most dominant search theme, with users closely following fixtures against South Africa, India and New Zealand, as well as major tournaments such as the Pakistan Super League, Asia Cup and ICC Champions Trophy. Emerging players like Abhishek Sharma, Hassan Nawaz and Irfan Khan Niazi also drew increased public interest.

On the tech front, searches for artificial intelligence tools, including “Gemini”, “On4t” and “Google AI Studio,” surged, highlighting the country’s growing interest in AI adoption and experimentation.

Streaming apps like myco and Tamasha also attracted significant traffic, particularly for cricket coverage, while curiosity about NFTs pointed to rising engagement with digital assets.

Search patterns also reflected real-world developments. Pakistanis actively tracked updates on the Karachi floods and flood risks near the Chenab River. Government schemes such as the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry, Asaan Karobar Card and Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme 2025 generated major interest.

Education-related queries, especially FBISE results and notices from other examination boards, remained among the most frequently searched topics. Financial searches related to gold prices and international developments, particularly involving Iran, also ranked high.

Food-related searches showed a blend of traditional and modern preferences. Popular items included dishes based on mutton, beef, sweets and dough-based foods, while increasing queries for quinoa, tofu and sandwiches reflected gradual shifts in dietary habits.

Local entertainment featured prominently, with Pakistani viewers turning to television dramas such as Sher, Judwaa and Aas Paas, signalling sustained demand for domestic storytelling and performance-driven content.

In the “how-to” category, Karachi’s introduction of e-challans prompted widespread searches as citizens sought details on the new traffic enforcement system. Other trending questions spanned car insurance guidance, investment basics and creative tasks such as generating Ghibli-style photos.

Farhan Qureshi, Google’s Business and Operations Regional Director, said the findings reflect a nation driven by curiosity and a digital-first mindset. He added that new tools such as AI Mode aim to deliver more relevant and helpful results as Pakistanis continue to expand their online engagement.