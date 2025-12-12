Passenger car sales surge 56% YoY in November, up 43% in 5MFY26 despite monthly decline

Pakistan’s passenger car sales recorded a 56% year-on-year increase in November 2025, despite an 8% decline over the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

PAMA member companies sold 12,408 units during November, up from 7,972 units in the same month last year, while sales fell from 13,513 units in October due to seasonal factors.

In the first five months of FY26, passenger car sales rose 43% to 55,239 units compared with 38,597 units in the corresponding period of last year.

In November, sales of 1,300cc and above cars rose 80% to 7,270 units from 3,930 units a year ago, while 1,000cc cars saw sales of 485 units compared with 381 previously. Vehicles below 1,000cc reached 4,641 units, up 29% from 3,598 units in November 2024. Only 12 units of Dewan Honri-Ve were sold compared with 63 units last year.

Sales of buses and trucks climbed to 530 units from 328 a year earlier, while jeeps and pickups increased to 3,034 units from 2,191 units. Tractor sales rose slightly to 3,663 units compared with 3,428 units last year, supported by the government’s tractor scheme and stronger farm economics.

Motorcycle and rickshaw sales grew to 165,753 units from 120,484 a year ago, with Atlas Honda recording 140,382 units, close to its all-time monthly high.

Auto sector experts say that the industry has finally shown improvement after a prolonged slump, driven by the revival of tractor sales, reduced interest rates, easing inflation, and a general improvement in economic sentiment. They noted that greater localisation must remain a key policy priority.

Topline Research noted that annual growth is being fuelled by new market entrants, lower interest rates, easing inflation and improving macroeconomic conditions. However, it said monthly sales dropped due to year-end seasonality, as buyers defer deliveries into January to obtain newer model registration.

Company-wise performance showed Honda Atlas Cars posting the largest year-on-year rise of 135% with 2,609 units, flat compared to October. Sales of City and Civic grew 134% year-on-year and 5% month-on-month to 2,359 units, while BR-V and HR-V rose 145% year-on-year but fell 31% month-on-month to 250 units.

Indus Motor Company recorded a 75% annual increase to 3,833 units. Corolla, Yaris and Cross sales rose 78% year-on-year but fell 14% month-on-month to 3,236 units, while Fortuner and IMVs climbed 60% year-on-year but declined 24% month-on-month to 597 units.

Hyundai Nishat posted a 38% annual increase driven by 89% growth in Elantra and 75% growth in Tucson. Sazgar Engineering sold 1,109 units, up 90% year-on-year but down 20% month-on-month. Pak Suzuki Motor Company sales increased 23% to 6,615 units due largely to a 171% jump in Cultus and 48% rise in Alto, which reached 485 and 4,069 units respectively. PSMC sales for 5MFY26 rose 31% to 33,849 units.

Topline Research said car sales are expected to maintain positive momentum in FY26 due to lower interest rates, new hybrid and plug-in hybrid launches, easing inflation and normalising supply chains.