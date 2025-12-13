Rawalpindi Ring Road cost jumps to Rs50bn as completion deadline extended to March 2026

The 38.3-kilometre Rawalpindi Ring Road project is unlikely to meet the Punjab chief minister’s December 31, 2025 completion deadline, with authorities now targeting the completion of Phase-I by March 31, 2026, according to a news report.

Work on the six-lane corridor has reached around 75% completion, while the overall cost of the project has increased from Rs33 billion to Rs50 billion. Additional land acquisition costs are yet to be finalised.

The Ring Road will begin at Banth on GT Road near Rawat and terminate at Thallian near the motorway. It includes five interchanges at Banth, Chak Beli Khan, Adiala Road, Chakri Road and Thallian. The under-construction Thallian Interchange will be expanded into a broad-based interchange under future planning, requiring the acquisition of an additional 1,134 kanal and 18 marla of land under Section 4.

So far, 8,992 kanals of land have been acquired for the project, with over Rs5.90 billion already released in compensation. Approval has also been granted to establish an industrial zone along the corridor.

Authorities have decided to declare land along both sides of the Ring Road as commercial, allowing three- to ten-storey buildings and plazas. Service roads will also be constructed along the route.

The project includes plans to plant around 300,000 trees along the road, develop recreational spaces, and install computerised LED screens for corporate advertising.