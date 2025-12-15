Inflation pressures persist as food prices in Lahore stay above official rates

Lahore consumers continued to face inflationary pressure as prices of essential food items remained well above officially notified rates, despite government market checks and enforcement measures.

Chicken prices offered little relief. The official rate for live chicken was cut by Rs20 per kilogram to Rs304–318, but availability at these prices was scarce. Chicken meat, officially fixed at Rs461 per kg after a Rs29 reduction, was sold between Rs550 and Rs600, while boneless chicken continued to retail at Rs800–1,000 per kg.

Vegetables also showed persistent discrepancies. New soft-skin potatoes were officially priced at Rs40–45 per kg following a Rs15 cut but were sold at Rs70–100. Onions, fixed at Rs97–105, retailed at Rs120–140, while tomatoes, officially unchanged at Rs55–60, were sold for Rs80–120.

Garlic prices remained elevated across varieties. Locally produced garlic, officially listed at Rs142–150 per kg, sold at Rs200–250, while harani garlic fixed at Rs285–300 was available at around Rs400. Chinese garlic, officially priced at Rs420–440, retailed at up to Rs600 per kg.

Ginger prices also stayed high, with Thai and Chinese varieties selling between Rs400 and Rs500 despite lower notified rates.

Seasonal vegetables, including farm cucumbers, brinjal, bitter gourd and zucchini, continued to sell above official prices. Fruit prices remained volatile, with apples officially fixed between Rs200 and Rs395 per kg but selling at rates of up to Rs600. Bananas, guavas and grapes also recorded wide gaps between notified and market prices.

Consumers said rising electricity and gas tariffs, transport costs and broader inflation had already weakened purchasing power, making higher food prices increasingly difficult to manage.