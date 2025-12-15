İstanbul escort bayan Adana Escort bayan

Rohri railway station to be upgraded under cost-sharing plan

Sindh government, Pakistan Railways each to fund 50% of project as part of wider rail modernization drive

By Monitoring Desk

Rohri Railway Station will be upgraded under a cost-sharing arrangement, with the Sindh government and Pakistan Railways each contributing 50 percent, officials said on Monday. The project is expected to be completed by June next year, with tenders scheduled to be issued this month.

Federal Railways Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, acting on Prime Minister’s directives, along with Sindh Chief Minister, announced new railway development projects across the province. The master plan for Rohri aims to modernize the station, which serves over 20,000 passengers daily.

The upgrade follows the successful modernization of Karachi Cantt Station and forms part of broader efforts to strengthen Sindh’s rail infrastructure, improve passenger services, and support economic growth.

Pakistan Railways also announced a development plan for Sukkur Railway Station to restore its historical and aesthetic character. Refurbishment and upgrade of Sukkur Express rakes are expected to be completed soon.

The Sindh Chief Minister pledged full support for the Rohri project and other initiatives, emphasizing safety at unmanned railway crossings. Minister Abbasi said both sides will coordinate with the Sindh Food Authority to ensure passengers are provided safe and quality food.

