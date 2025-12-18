Sign inSubscribe
FBR

IMF rejects FBR request for immediate removal of 18% GST on contraceptives, sanitary pads

Fund says tax relief can only be considered in FY27 budget amid revenue shortfall

By Monitoring Desk

The International Monetary Fund has refused to allow Pakistan to abolish the 18% general sales tax on contraceptives and sanitary pads with immediate effect, rejecting a proposal submitted by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), The News reported, citing official sources. 

The issue was discussed in a virtual meeting with IMF officials, who rejected the FBR’s request and maintained that mid-year tax exemptions were not permissible under the programme, saying any tax relief could only be considered during preparations for the 2026–27 federal budget rather than in the middle of the current fiscal year.

The FBR had estimated the revenue impact of removing GST on contraceptives at Rs400–600 million and raised the matter with the IMF following the prime minister’s August 2025 instruction to make birth control products more affordable. 

However, the IMF’s Fiscal Affairs Department showed little flexibility, citing Pakistan’s difficulty in meeting its revised revenue target of Rs13.979 trillion for FY26.

Similar proposals to reduce GST on sanitary pads and baby diapers were also rejected, with the IMF pointing to large revenue implications, particularly in the diaper market, estimated at around Rs100 billion.

The IMF also expressed concern that tax relief on such items could complicate enforcement and increase smuggling risks. Pakistan’s population growth rate currently stands at 2.55%, among the highest globally, with nearly six million people added annually.

Previous article
Commerce ministry seeks loss data as Pak-Afghan trade remains suspended at Chaman
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Gold price in Pakistan for today, December 18, 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan fluctuate frequently based on international market trends. The rates listed are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets in...

Cargo transporters end wheel-jam strike after govt accepts key demands

Gold forecast to glitter again next year despite biggest gain since 1979

Silver surges above $65/oz on US critical minerals status, strong investment demand

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.