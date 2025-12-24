IPPs’ payables swell to Rs1.2 trillion, including Rs500 billion owed to Chinese producers

Pakistan’s government payables to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) have reached Rs1.2 trillion, including Rs500 billion owed to Chinese power producers, officials disclosed during a public hearing conducted by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday.

The hearing, presided over by NEPRA Chairman Waseem Mukhtar, focused on the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G) petition regarding the determination of market operator fees for the fiscal year 2025-26. CPPA-G has requested Rs2.887 billion in revenue requirements, excluding prior-year adjustments, and Rs4.664 billion, including those adjustments.

Officials highlighted that the general establishment cost for CPPA-G is projected at Rs2.225 billion, representing a 10.75% increase over FY2024-25. Salaries and benefits are expected to rise by 17%, reaching Rs2.175 billion. Pay and allowances are proposed to total Rs1.627 billion, marking a modest 3% increase due to inflation adjustments, despite staff changes, including the transfer of 20 employees to the Independent System & Market Operation (ISMO) and 26 resignations over the past year. Administrative expenses are projected at Rs322 million, an increase of nearly 7% compared to the previous year.

NEPRA has concluded the hearing and reserved its judgment on the matter.