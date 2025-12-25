Thursday, December 25, 2025
Headlines

Pakistan’s seafood exports to EU delayed for another year as inspection plan omits the country

EU’s inspection plan for 2026 does not include Pakistan, extending the ban for at least another year

By Monitoring Desk
A vendor arranges fish for sale at a market in Hyderabad on November 4, 2011. Indian Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee admitted late last month that food inflation had risen to dangerous levels as prices surged more than 12 percent year on year. The rate of 12.21 percent in the week ended October 22 was up from the previous week, when it stood at 11.43 percent, according to data from the government. AFP PHOTO/Noah SEELAM (Photo credit should read NOAH SEELAM/AFP/Getty Images)

Pakistan’s seafood exports to European Union (EU) countries are unlikely to resume next year, as the EU’s inspection plan for 2026 does not include Pakistan, effectively extending the ban for at least another year, sources revealed on Wednesday.

Since 2007, Pakistan’s seafood exports to the EU have remained delisted, but government officials have remained hopeful that an EU inspection team could visit Pakistan next year, most likely in the first quarter. Several rounds of meetings have been held in an attempt to resolve the issue.

However, Business Recorder reported, citing sources, that the EU’s proposed inspection plan for 2026 does not feature Pakistan for the evaluation of seafood facilities, particularly those at Karachi Fish Harbour. 

This exclusion means the possibility of adding more seafood processing companies to the approved list has been hindered. Despite this, exporters seem largely unaffected by the delay.

Saeed Farid, Senior Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Fisheries Export Association (PAKFEA), stated, “There are already four companies exporting seafood to EU countries, and most others are not prepared to seek enlistment because EU regulations are extremely strict and difficult to maintain.”

He also criticised the Sindh government for its poor management of fish harbour maintenance and fisheries management, emphasising that the core issue lies in the lack of effective support from official partners to facilitate EU inspections.

Farid also pointed to a decline in fisheries landings over time, which he linked to limited exports to the EU. He noted that new entrants are less interested in entering the EU market, but expressed satisfaction that China has emerged as Pakistan’s largest seafood importer, accounting for about 65% of the country’s total seafood exports.

Previous article
Ruling party’s lawmaker accuses FBR of fostering ‘hostile environment’ for businesses
Next article
Pakistan’s refineries accuse OGRA of tilting market toward imports, undermining local fuel production
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business, Economic & Financial News

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.