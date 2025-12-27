Big Tech races to lock in AI capacity as multi-billion-dollar deals pile up

Nvidia has agreed to license technology from AI startup Groq for use in some of its artificial intelligence chips, marking the chipmaker’s largest deal and underscoring its push to strengthen competitiveness amid surging demand.

Here is a list of multi-billion-dollar AI, cloud and chip deals signed recently:

OpenAI deals

Amazon and OpenAI

Amazon is considering an investment of around $10 billion in OpenAI, though talks remain “very fluid,” according to a source who requested anonymity due to the private nature of their discussions.

Disney and OpenAI

Walt Disney will invest $1 billion in OpenAI and allow the ChatGPT parent to use characters from the Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel franchises in its Sora AI video generator, a move that could transform Hollywood content creation.

As part of the three-year licensing agreement, Sora and ChatGPT Images will begin generating videos featuring licensed Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse, Cinderella and Mufasa early next year. The deal excludes any talent likenesses or voices.

Broadcom and OpenAI

OpenAI has partnered with Broadcom to produce its first in-house artificial intelligence processors, the latest tie-up for the world’s most valuable startup as it seeks computing power amid surging demand.

AMD and OpenAI

AMD agreed to supply artificial intelligence chips to OpenAI in a multi-year deal that would also give the ChatGPT creator the option to buy up to roughly 10% of the chipmaker.

Nvidia and OpenAI

Nvidia is set to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI and supply it with data centre chips, in a deal giving the chipmaker a financial stake in OpenAI. OpenAI is already an important customer for Nvidia.

Oracle and OpenAI

Oracle is reported to have signed one of the biggest cloud deals ever with OpenAI, under which the ChatGPT maker is expected to buy $300 billion in computing power from the company over about five years.

CoreWeave and OpenAI

CoreWeave signed a five-year contract worth $11.9 billion with OpenAI in March, before the Nvidia-backed startup’s IPO.

Stargate data centre project

Stargate is a joint venture between SoftBank, OpenAI and Oracle to build data centres. The project was announced in January by U.S. President Donald Trump, who said the companies would invest up to $500 billion to fund infrastructure for artificial intelligence.

Meta deals

Meta and CoreWeave

CoreWeave has signed a $14 billion agreement with Meta to supply computing power to the Facebook parent.

Meta and Oracle

Oracle is in talks with Meta for a multi-year cloud computing deal worth about $20 billion, underscoring the social media giant’s drive to secure faster access to computing power.

Meta and Google

Google struck a six-year cloud computing deal with Meta Platforms worth more than $10 billion, Reuters reported in August.

Meta and Scale AI

Meta took a 49% stake for about $14.3 billion in Scale AI and brought in its 28-year-old CEO, Alexandr Wang, to play a prominent role in the company’s artificial intelligence strategy.

Nvidia deals

Nvidia and Groq

Nvidia has agreed to license chip technology from startup Groq and hire its CEO Jonathan Ross, who helped Google start its AI chip programme, along with other engineers at the company. CNBC reported that Nvidia had agreed to acquire Groq’s assets for $20 billion.

Microsoft, Nvidia and Anthropic

Microsoft will invest up to $5 billion and Nvidia up to $10 billion in Anthropic, while the Claude maker will pledge $30 billion to run its workloads on Microsoft’s cloud.

Under the agreement, Anthropic will commit up to 1 gigawatt of compute, powered by Nvidia’s advanced Grace Blackwell and Vera Rubin hardware. The company will also team up with Nvidia to improve chips and AI models for better performance.

Nvidia-backed group and Aligned Data Centers

An investor group including BlackRock, Microsoft and Nvidia is buying U.S.-based Aligned Data Centers, one of the world’s biggest data centre operators with nearly 80 facilities, in a deal worth $40 billion.

Nvidia and Intel

Nvidia will invest $5 billion in Intel, giving it roughly 4% of the company after new shares are issued.

CoreWeave and Nvidia

CoreWeave signed a $6.3 billion initial order with backer Nvidia, a deal that guarantees the AI chipmaker will purchase any cloud capacity not sold to customers.

Google deals

Google and Texas

Google will invest $40 billion in three new data centres in Texas through 2027. One facility will be in Armstrong County in the Texas Panhandle, while the other two will be in Haskell County near Abilene.

The company is also continuing to invest in its existing Midlothian campus and Dallas cloud region, part of its global network of 42 cloud regions.

Google and Windsurf

Google hired several key staff members from AI code generation startup Windsurf and will pay $2.4 billion in licence fees to use some of Windsurf’s technology under non-exclusive terms.

Others

Nebius Group and Microsoft

Nebius Group will provide Microsoft with GPU infrastructure capacity in a deal worth $17.4 billion over a five-year term.

Intel and SoftBank Group

Intel is receiving a $2 billion capital injection from SoftBank Group, making the Japanese technology investor one of the top-10 shareholders of the U.S. chipmaker.

Tesla and Samsung

Tesla signed a $16.5 billion deal to source chips from Samsung Electronics, with Chief Executive Elon Musk saying the South Korean firm’s new chip factory in Texas would make Tesla’s next-generation AI6 chip.

Amazon and Anthropic

Amazon pumped $4 billion into OpenAI competitor Anthropic, doubling its investment in the company known for its generative AI chatbot Claude.