Pakistan, ADB sign $304.5m deals for coastal protection in Sindh, climate-smart farming in Punjab

Pakistan on Tuesday signed two climate-focused financing agreements worth $304.5 million with the Asian Development Bank, aimed at strengthening coastal resilience in Sindh and promoting low-carbon, climate-resilient agriculture in Punjab.

The agreements cover the Sindh Coastal Resilience Sector Project (SCRP) with a total cost of $180.5 million and the Punjab Climate Resilient and Low Carbon Agriculture Mechanization Project valued at $124 million, according to officials familiar with the signing.

Under the Sindh project, financing includes $140.5 million from ADB, comprising a $140 million loan and a $0.5 million technical assistance grant, $40 million from the Green Climate Fund, and $20 million in counterpart funding from the Government of Sindh. The initiative is designed to improve integrated water resource management, reduce flood risks, restore nature-based coastal protections, and strengthen institutional and community planning capacity.

The SCRP is expected to directly benefit more than 3.8 million people across the coastal districts of Thatta, Sujawal, and Badin, which are among the most exposed to climate-related flooding and sea intrusion.

The Punjab Climate Resilient and Low Carbon Agriculture Mechanization Project will be financed through a $120 million ADB loan, a $4 million ADB grant, and $5 million in counterpart funding from the Government of Punjab. The programme will be implemented across 30 districts of the province.

Officials said the project will expand access for small farmers to climate-smart agricultural machinery, promote circular agriculture practices to reduce crop residue burning, and establish testing and training facilities. The initiative also aims to support skills development and livelihood diversification for around 15,000 women.

ADB representatives noted that the Sindh project targets long-term protection of coastal livelihoods, food security, and ecosystems, while the Punjab programme focuses on modernising agriculture, improving productivity, and reducing emissions from farming practices.