Wednesday, December 31, 2025
WAPDA hydel plants generate 33.1bn units in 2025, supply 30% of power mix

Rs3.83 per unit hydropower; dams under construction to add 9.7 MAF storage and raise capacity to 20,000MW

By News Desk
Machai hydel project

Pakistan’s hydropower and water sectors recorded steady output in 2025, with Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) generating 33.12 billion units from its hydel stations, around 30% of total electricity produced in the national system during the year.

WAPDA’s hydel electricity carried an average tariff of Rs3.83 per unit, remaining the lowest-cost source in the generation mix. Output came from 22 hydel power stations, led by Tarbela Hydel Power Station at 14.3 billion units, followed by Tarbela Fourth Extension with 5.6 billion units, Ghazi Barotha Hydel Power Station at 6.5 billion units, and Mangla Hydel Power Station at 3.6 billion units. Warsak Hydel Power Station and Chashma Hydel Power Station contributed 0.77 billion units and 0.79 billion units, respectively, with the remaining 1.56 billion units generated by high-head, Jinnah and small hydel stations.

Construction advanced during the year on eight WAPDA projects, including Diamer-Bhasha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project, Tarbela Fifth Extension and the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV). 

The Mohmand Dam reached a milestone in August with the start of main dam filling. Preparatory works at Diamer-Bhasha and Dasu are nearing completion ahead of roller-compacted concrete placement scheduled for 2026.

On completion, WAPDA’s ongoing projects are expected to add 9.7 million acre-feet of water storage and increase installed power capacity from about 9,500MW to roughly 20,000MW. The schemes will also provide 560 million gallons per day of municipal water—260 MGD for Karachi through K-IV Phase-I and 300 MGD for Peshawar via Mohmand Dam.

News Desk
News Desk

Business, Economic & Financial News

