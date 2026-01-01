Pakistan Railways posts Rs17 billion freight revenue in first half of FY2025–26

Pakistan Railways earned over Rs17 billion in freight revenue during the first six months of FY2025–26, including more than Rs3 billion in November and December, despite several strike days.

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said freight revenue could exceed Rs38 billion by year-end. He added that the institution aims to hit Rs100 billion in revenue in 2026, a historic milestone for any national organization.

Abbasi outlined plans to upgrade all trains by the end of 2026 and complete the installation of CCTV cameras and full digitalization of Pakistan Railways.

The minister praised the Railway Police, calling it the best in the institution’s 78-year history. Reforms include modern training, transparent recruitment, crackdowns on ticketless travel and smuggling, and measures to curb theft.

Abbasi said ongoing reforms will continue to make Pakistan Railways a secure, modern, passenger-friendly, and financially strong organization.