PPL, POL announce major gas discovery in TAL Block in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) have jointly announced a major hydrocarbon discovery at their Bilitang-1 exploratory well in the TAL Block, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Both companies shared this development with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through separate notices on Friday.

The discovery was made by TAL Joint Venture, with MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Co. B.V. as the operator, and includes partners such as Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL), and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL).

The well was spudded on August 10, 2025, and has since been drilled to a target depth of 4,011 meters. The well successfully tested gas from the Hangu/Lumshiwal formations, recording a flow rate of 1.58 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) at a 40/64″ choke against a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 164 psi. This promising initial result has been followed by an acid job to further enhance production from these formations.

The success of this exploration has boosted prospects for the potential of the TAL Block, which is expected to lead to further exploration opportunities.

Additionally, POL revealed that the well is undergoing a Drill Stem Test (DST) to isolate and test the surrounding geological formations. The results will be crucial in confirming the commercial viability of the find. According to POL, the pre-commerciality working interest of POL in this discovery stands at 25%.

In line with the successful discovery, the exploration effort has been characterised by the reduction of risks in further exploration plays in the TAL Block, which could lead to new upside opportunities and strengthen Pakistan’s energy security by increasing the country’s reserves from indigenous resources.

Meanwhile, both PPL and POL have assured stakeholders that further exploration plans for the Lockhart formation are underway, and they are committed to sharing any material developments as they arise.

This discovery, alongside ongoing efforts to expand local energy production, aligns with Pakistan’s broader objective of reducing dependency on imported energy and ensuring greater energy security through local sources.