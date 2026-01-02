Sign in
Saturday, January 3, 2026
PPL’s TAL block well yields 1.58 MMscfd gas in Kohat

Bilitang-1 exploratory well drilled to 4,011 metres; discovery strengthens domestic energy reserves

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) reported a new gas discovery at its TAL Block in Kohat district, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, producing 1.58 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) from Hangu/Lumshiwal formations.

Drilling at the Bilitang-1 exploratory well began on August 10, 2025, and reached a total vertical depth of 4,011 metres. Initial tests recorded a flow rate of 1.58 MMscfd at a 40/64-inch choke with wellhead flowing pressure of 164 psi.

The TAL Joint Venture behind the find includes MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Co BV (Operator), Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), PPL, Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL), and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL).

PPL said the discovery “de-risks further exploration in the TAL Block, creating new upside opportunities” and will contribute to Pakistan’s energy security while adding to the hydrocarbon reserves of PPL, its partners, and the country.

The company noted that the area holds potential for additional hydrocarbon discoveries, following consecutive recent announcements in Kohat district.

 

Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

Business, Economic & Financial News

