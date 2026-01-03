NA panel grills PTV management over failure to present business plan and alternative revenue streams

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting expressed strong concern over PTV management’s failure to present a viable business plan or explore alternative revenue streams following the discontinuation of the license fee collection through electricity bills.

The committee, chaired by MNA Pullain Baloch, met at PTV Headquarters in Islamabad on Friday. It noted that the state broadcaster cannot sustain its operations or cover staff expenses solely through government grants.

In response, the committee appointed a four-member sub-committee, headed by MNA Nadeem Abbas, to devise a comprehensive business plan for PTV, address salary payment issues, and identify the factors contributing to its current financial troubles.

Additionally, the committee was tasked with assessing the performance of PTV Sports, evaluating its revenue portfolio, and reviewing the performance of the PTV Sports head, who has been hired on a high salary package.

The committee also raised concerns about the current status of Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Company (SRBC), which is under liquidation following orders from the Islamabad High Court. The court-appointed liquidator informed the committee that if the government failed to present a revival plan within two months, as promised by the Minister for Information, the company would be forced to shut down. Only 50 employees remain, with the rest laid off due to the company’s financial situation.

The Ministry of Information’s Director General informed the committee that a proposal regarding the company’s pending liabilities and revival plan had been submitted, but it was still awaiting discussion and approval.

The committee emphasised the need for the Ministry to follow up on the issue to ensure no employee is left jobless.

The committee also expressed satisfaction with the progress report submitted by the Director General of PBC concerning a halted PSDP project in Karachi. The committee directed that bi-monthly updates on the project’s progress be provided.

The Director General of PBC reported that, based on the committee’s recommendation, a technical team of PBC engineers and Ministry officials had assessed the condition of equipment stored in containers for over a decade. The team confirmed that the equipment was still functional and could be installed. Periodic progress on this will be shared with the committee.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Nadeem Abbas, Ms. Kiran Imran Dar, Ms. Asia Naz Tanoli, Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam, Ms. Kiran Haider, Ms. Shaheen, Ms. Sehar Kamran, Syed Amin Ul Haque, Ms. Rana Ansar, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, the Director General of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and other officials.