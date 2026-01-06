Pakistan Railways launches nationwide upgrade plan to modernise tracks, expand network

Pakistan Railways has rolled out a nationwide programme to upgrade ageing rail infrastructure, expand the network and revive long-neglected sections, aiming to improve safety, cut travel time and strengthen connectivity.

An official from the Ministry of Railways said the railway network comprises 11,881 track kilometres and 7,791 route kilometres, with nearly 67% of existing tracks now over-aged. Despite decades of limited investment, operations have continued, but the deteriorating condition of tracks has prompted a renewed focus on infrastructure rehabilitation.

The ministry is financing upgrades through internal revenue generation and allocations under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). Key ongoing projects include a 105-kilometre rail link connecting the Thar coal mines with Chhor Railway Station, intended to support energy transportation and regional development.

Several operational routes are also undergoing safety upgrades under PSDP-funded initiatives. These include critical sections such as Tando Adam–Rohri, Rohri–Khanpur, Kiamari–Hyderabad, Khanewal–Shorkot–Faisalabad–Qila Sheikhupura–Shahdara, Sher Shah–Kundian, Rohri–Sibi and Kotri–Akhundabad, with the objective of improving reliability on major corridors.

At the planning stage, large-scale upgradation of branch lines has been proposed with financial support from the provincial governments of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan. In Punjab, seven sections spanning more than 1,400 kilometres are planned for improvement, including Shahdara–Narowal–Sialkot, Raiwind–Kasur–Pakpatan–Lodhran and Kot Adu–Dera Ghazi Khan–Kasmor Colony.

In Sindh, six sections covering nearly 1,000 kilometres—such as Karachi–Hyderabad, Hyderabad–Rohri and Kotri–Dadu—have been proposed. In Balochistan, the Sariab–Quetta–Kuchlak section is included in the upgradation plan.

To enhance regional and international connectivity, feasibility studies are underway for new rail links, including a potential connection with Afghanistan via Kohat–Thal–Parachinar–Kharlachi and a 680-kilometre route from Gwadar to Nok Kundi. Land acquisition is also in progress for future links from Gwadar to Mastung and Jacobabad through multiple routes in Balochistan.

Officials said Pakistan Railways has already restored the 93.41-kilometre Sibi–Harnai section, which reopened for traffic in October 2023 after being closed since 2006. Restoration work on the Samasatta–Bahawal Nagar section has been awarded to the Frontier Works Organization, with completion expected after revision of the PC-I.

The ministry said the initiatives are expected to improve passenger convenience, enhance safety and reduce travel time, marking a step toward modernising the national rail network.