US-based Nova Minerals confirms exploratory talks with Pakistan on antimony sourcing

Nova Minerals Limited, a US-based, NASDAQ- and ASX-listed exploration-stage company focused on gold and critical minerals, has clarified that it has held preliminary discussions with Pakistan regarding the sourcing of antimony concentrate for testing purposes, primarily to assess plant capability, and that all such discussions remain exploratory in nature.

The clarification followed media reports suggesting that the company was pursuing arrangements to acquire antimony from Pakistan.

In a press release, Nova Minerals Limited said it had become aware of media coverage speculating about its potential acquisition of Pakistani antimony, including a December 29, 2025 article published by the Financial Times. The article cited comments attributed to the company’s chief executive regarding a possible purchase of more than 100 tonnes of antimony from Pakistan.

“The company wishes to clarify that, while preliminary discussions have been held in relation to sourcing antimony concentrate for testing purposes principally to assess plant capability, all discussions remain exploratory in nature,” Nova Minerals stated.

Nova said it would disclose the terms of any arrangement that becomes binding and material in accordance with applicable exchange listing rules, if and when such an agreement is concluded.

The company added that its primary focus in 2026 remains the completion of the feasibility study for its gold assets and the commencement of production of military-grade antimony trisulfide, supported by a recent $43.4 million award from the U.S. Department of Defence.

Last month, Pakistan-based Himalayan signed a “strategic partnership” with Nova Minerals, a company dual listed in Australia and the US, to “strengthen US-Pakistan economic ties” through exploring for antimony, FT reported.

FT quoted Nova’s CEO Christopher Gerteisen as saying that his company will buy “over 100 tonnes” of Pakistani antimony concentrate for about $2 million early next year for testing and processing in Alaska. It may eventually set up “downstream processing” of the ore in Pakistan.

“The Department of War encouraged us to go out in the world and find whatever we can,” he added, using the Trump administration’s preferred name for the defence department.

Earlier, in September 2025, Missouri-based US Strategic Metals agreed with Pakistan’s military and political leaders to collaborate on “critical minerals essential for the defence, aerospace and technology industries”.

The company’s planned US processing plant and mine are not yet operational. It received a small sample of Pakistani antimony in October for quality testing.