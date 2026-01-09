Government launches solar energy project for high‑loss power feeders in PESCO, QESCO areas

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday instructed authorities to begin converting high‑loss electricity feeders of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) to solar power to reduce technical and commercial losses, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The decision was taken at a high‑level review meeting on solarisation and power sector reforms held in Islamabad. Officials said the shift to solar for loss‑making feeders will help establish sustainable micro‑grids and cut recurring distribution losses while supplying continuous electricity to local communities.

The prime minister gave in‑principle approval for project execution and directed authorities to launch pilot installations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan immediately.

Government participants at the meeting included senior federal and provincial officials, who were briefed on the plan to involve local populations and both provincial and federal governments as partners in the initiative.

Over recent years, many industrial, commercial and residential consumers have adopted solar systems to cope with frequent power interruptions and rising electricity costs, boosting net‑metering and off‑grid solar capacity in the country.