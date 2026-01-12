Trump threatens steep tariffs over BRICS’ dollar alternatives

Former US president Donald J. Trump has warned BRICS countries against moving away from the US dollar in international trade, threatening punitive trade measures if the bloc pursues alternative currency arrangements.

In a statement posted on social media, Trump said the idea that BRICS nations could shift away from the dollar “is over.” He demanded a commitment from member countries that they would neither create a new BRICS currency nor support another currency to replace the US dollar.

Trump said failure to comply would result in 100% tariffs on exports to the United States, adding that countries taking such steps should expect to lose access to the US market. He also claimed there was “no chance” the BRICS bloc could replace the US dollar in international trade and warned that any country attempting to do so should “wave goodbye” to America.

The remarks come as BRICS members—including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa—have discussed ways to reduce reliance on the US dollar, including greater use of local currencies in trade. No common BRICS currency currently exists.

Trump’s comments revive the debate around dollar dominance and trade policy, placing renewed focus on how the United States may respond to efforts by emerging economies to challenge the role of the dollar in global commerce.