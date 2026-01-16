Cherat cement plans Rs1.85bn investment in battery storage and solar power

Cherat Cement Company Limited has approved a major investment in renewable and energy storage infrastructure as part of its strategy to manage rising electricity costs and improve energy efficiency at its manufacturing operations.

In a notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday, the listed cement manufacturer announced that its board of directors, through a circular resolution, has cleared the installation of a 25 megawatt battery energy storage system along with an additional 5.4MW solar power plant at its factory site in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The company said the combined cost of the battery storage system and the new solar installation is estimated at around Rs1,850 million. The project is expected to be completed within six months from the start date.

According to Cherat Cement, the initiative will enhance its renewable energy capacity and help reduce escalating power costs, which have increasingly pressured industrial producers.

The development follows the company’s earlier expansion in clean energy. In 2025, Cherat Cement commissioned a 6.065MW solar power plant at its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa facility, further strengthening its shift towards alternative energy sources.

The announcement comes amid a broader acceleration in solar adoption across Pakistan. The Policy Research Institute for Equitable Development (PRIED) has noted that solar photovoltaic panels with a cumulative capacity of 33 gigawatts have already been installed nationwide, marking an unprecedented pace of solarisation in the country’s energy sector.

While electricity demand from the national grid has remained largely flat, policymakers continue to assess the implications of this rapid transition. Nevertheless, businesses are increasingly turning to solar power as a relatively cost-effective solution.

In a similar move, Kohinoor Mills Limited last month completed the commissioning of an additional 2.7MW of renewable energy capacity at its manufacturing facility, raising its total solar generation to 7.2MW.