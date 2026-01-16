Disney appoints Pakistan-born Asad Ayaz as chief marketing and brand officer

Walt Disney has appointed Pakistan-born executive Asad Ayaz as its chief marketing and brand officer, tasking him with leading a newly created, company-wide marketing organisation.

In the expanded role, Ayaz will oversee marketing strategy across Disney’s businesses, including theme parks, film and television studios, sports, streaming and consumer products, with a mandate to deliver a more coordinated and consistent brand experience.

The new enterprise marketing organization will harness the collective strength of marketing teams across the company to support a more connected approach to how Disney reaches audiences, elevates its campaigns, and advances the business goals of each segment and the company as a whole.

“Over more than two decades at the company – and as Disney’s first-ever Chief Brand Officer – Asad has helped bring the magic of Disney to life for millions through his exceptional leadership,” said The Walt Disney Company’s CEO Bob Iger.

“As our businesses have evolved, it’s clear that we need a company-wide role that ensures brand consistency and allows consumers today to seamlessly interact with our wonderful products and experiences. The Chief Marketing and Brand Officer role is critical for this moment, and Asad is the perfect fit.”

“Asad is an exceptional creative leader with strong strategic and operational prowess and deep experience across Disney and its brands, and we are excited for what we will accomplish together as we strengthen the connection between Disney and audiences around the world,” said Disney Entertainment Co-Chairs Alan Bergman and Dana Walden, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro, and ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro in a joint statement.

Ayaz assumes this new role after eight years as President of Marketing for The Walt Disney Studios, and leading marketing for Disney+. As Chief Brand Officer since 2023, he also oversees company-wide brand efforts, alliances, and events, and stewarding Disney’s iconic brands and franchises globally.

Ayaz holds a degree from Bennington College in Vermont and a master’s degree in economics from the University of Southern California.