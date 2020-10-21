Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

Swat Motorway phase-II to be completed under public-private partnership: KP CM

Avatar
By TLTP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the second phase of Swat Motorway, which is part of the KP government’s vision to develop communication routes throughout the province, will be constructed on a public-private partnership mode.

The chief minister on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the public-private partnership committee at CM House to discuss matters related to the construction of Swat Motorway Phase-II.

The 80-kilometer motorway would connect Chakdara to Fatehpur.

The CM was informed that the estimated cost of the project is Rs37 billion with an additional Rs20.5 billion for the purchase of land.

Mahmood Khan said that the completion of the phase-II would begin a new era of prosperity and development in the province. He stressed the need to construct economic zones and housing schemes along the Swat Motorway.

It is pertinent to mention that the 80km motorway would have nine interchanges and eight bridges. The motorway would have as many as four lanes with the future possibility of extending it to six lanes with interchanges at Chakdara, Shamozai, Barikot, Mingora, Kanju, Malam Jabba, Sher Palam, Matta Khwazakhela and Madayan-Fatehpur Interchange.

Previous articleCPPA seeks Rs1.36 per unit hike in power price
Next articleNew measures after Covid-19 to disrupt 85 million jobs globally: WEF
Avatar
TLTP

3 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PSX holds gong ceremony to mark listing of EPCL preference shares 

KARACHI: A gong ceremony was held at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday to mark the listing of preference shares of Engro Polymer...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Cabinet body okays CTBCM design, implementation plan

The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) has approved the design, principles and implementation plan of the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM). Planning, Development, Reforms...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

OGRA official flouts rules, submits reply on flare gas usage without consultation

ISLAMABAD: The Member Finance of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), while submitting a reply to Petroleum Division "on the behalf of the...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Hafeez Shaikh for timely release of NGMS spectrum

ISLAMABAD: Finance and Revenue Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said that maximum sale of telecom spectrum would contribute significantly to the overall economic...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

SECP issues draft rules to liberalise non-bank financial sector

ISLAMABAD: In pursuance of its agenda to reform non-bank financial services, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued draft Self-Regulatory Organisations (Registration)...
Read more
HEADLINES

Local oil production dips 6pc in 2QFY21

KARACHI: Pakistan's oil production fell 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 76,331 barrels of oil per day during the second quarter (Oct-Dec, 2020) of the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

CM Buzdar approves incentive allowance for 29 PRA officials

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved "incentive allowance" for the 29 officials of Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA), Pakistan Today learnt on Thursday. According...

PM Imran directs provinces to protect green areas

Digital technology

Load Shedding in Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.