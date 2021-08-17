Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Tesla expands legal, external relations workforce in China

By Agencies

BEIJING: Tesla Inc is hiring managers for legal and external relations teams in China, according to a job post on the its Wechat account, as the electric-car maker faces public scrutiny in the country over safety and customer service complaints.

US-based Tesla, which is making electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, is hiring external relation managers in several Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

The job advertisement did go into details of external relation positions, but separate posts showed the managers will handle government relations as well.

Reuters reported in May, citing people familiar with the matter, that Tesla was boosting its engagement with mainland regulators and beefing up its government relations team.

Article continues after this advertisement

The company is hiring lawyers specialised in construction, anti-monopoly and data privacy protection areas, while also looking for public relations managers.

In April, Tesla was targeted by state media and regulators after a customer, angry over the handling of her complaint about malfunctioning brakes, climbed on top of a Tesla car in protest at the Shanghai auto show. Videos of the incident went viral.

Last month, the automaker sold 32,968 China-made vehicles in July, including 24,347 for export, industry data showed.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEfforts on to discover new oil, gas reserves to meet demand: Hammad
Next articleOil prices pare earlier gains amid worries over Covid case spike
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Oil prices pare earlier gains amid worries over Covid case spike

TOKYO: Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday, paring earlier gains, as expectations that major producers will not boost supply any time soon were offset...
Read more
World Business News

Chinese ports choke over China’s ‘zero tolerance’ Covid-19 policy

BEIJING: Several Chinese ports are facing congestions as vessels due to call at Ningbo get diverted and cargo processing slows partly due to stricter...
Read more
World Business News

UAE’s flydubai suspends Kabul flights

DUBAI: United Arab Emirates (UAE) airline flydubai suspended flights to Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Monday, a spokesperson told Reuters, after the Taliban entered the...
Read more
World Business News

Brent oil may fall to $69.07

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may fall to $69.07 per barrel, as suggested by its wave pattern. The bounce from the Aug. 9 low of $67.60 adopted...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Efforts on to discover new oil, gas reserves to meet demand:...

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that natural gas resources are depleting by 10 percent every year and efforts are underway to discover...

ECC approves subsidised electricity, RLNG for export sectors

Chinese ports choke over China’s ‘zero tolerance’ Covid-19 policy

PM determined to promote SMEs: minister

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.