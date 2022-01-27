Tarin directs departments to ensure countrywide expansion of Kamyab Pakistan Programme

Islamabad: The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, while presiding over the Steering Committee meeting of Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) directed relevant departments to expand the programme all over the country.

The meeting was held at the Finance Division on Thursday.

During the meeting, a detailed presentation was given to the finance minister on the progress of the programme.

Tarin was informed that the first phase of the programme was going successful and applications for the award of loan were being received through SMS from all over the country.

Tarin appreciated all the stakeholders for their contributions in the success of the Kamyab Pakistan Programme and further directed to expand the programme all over the country.

Akhuwat Foundation Founder Dr. Amjad Saqib, who was also present during the meeting delivered a presentation on the disbursement of loans and highlighted important issues pertaining to access to information regarding the programme among the target population living in rural areas.

Subsequently, the finance minister directed the concerned authorities to resolve the issues of information accessibility and further underscored that Kamyab Pakistan Programme will prove to be a milestone in uplifting the lower strata of the society.

The participants of the meeting including NPHDA chairman, Bank of Punjab president, SECP chairman and other senior officers assured Tarin of their full cooperation and participation in making the programme successful.

The Kamyab Pakistan Programme is an initiative of the Government of Pakistan aimed at elevating the financially marginalized segments of the population through the provision of micro credit.

The programme has five components; namely, (i) Kamyab Kissan (ii) Kamyab Karobar (iii) Naya Pakistan low-cost housing (iv) Kamyab Hunarmand and (v) Sehatmand Pakistan.

Under this programme, over the next three years, the government aims to disburse loans worth over Rs1.6 trillion to around 3 millions families.

As per the government statistics, up till now, more than 20,000 loans worth Rs31.3 billion have been disbursed under the Kamyab Jawan Programme. The following graph shows the leading banks by disbursement amounts.

The Bank of Punjab received the highest number of applications under the program (456,873) and also had the highest value of disbursements, around Rs8 billion. JS Bank with Rs5.6 billion disbursements and National Bank with Rs2.8 billion stood at second and third place respectively.

Under the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, loans worth Rs33.4 billion have been issued until now against 9,964 applications.

The program, when announced, was appreciated by the masses as a step forward towards poverty alleviation. However, experts have doubts over the government’s ability to fully deliver on its promise under the program, especially after the program had to be scaled back in September amid objections raised by the IMF on the limit of guarantees provided by the government.